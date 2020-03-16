Tas ‘arrival card’ in response to virus

All people entering Tasmania will be forced to give the state government their contact details as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The 'arrival card' will be rolled out at ports and airports from Tuesday, Premier Peter Gutwein has announced.

Filling out the card will be mandatory and allow the state government to pass on health advice and assistance if needed, he said on Monday.

Posters, signs and brochures will be placed at all state entry point to provide travellers with coronavirus information.

It comes after the island state on Sunday night recorded its seventh virus case, a woman in her 50s.

The woman, who is in a stable condition, had close contact aboard a privately chartered yacht with another person who returned a positive test.

Tasmania's parliament, to sit this week from Tuesday, and courts will continue to operate but social distancing measures will be put in place.

"Obviously sitting next to each other in parliament creates some challenges," Mr Gutwein said.

"It's important those functions of government and business ... that they do continue through this period."

The state government has advised schools to cancel assemblies, excursions, travel, some events and conferences.

"We are advised that at this time it is not required to close any school sites, we are acutely aware this situation is evolving," Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff said in a statement.

Launceston's Scotch Oakburn College has decided to shut their doors and move to online learning.

Hobart's popular weekend Salamanca Market should be able to continue, Mr Gutwein said, despite an edict from the federal government banning non-essential mass gatherings of more than 500 people.

Of the state's six previous coronavirus cases, five are stable in isolation while one has been released from hospital.

About 90 people in Tasmania are in self-isolation.

There has been no evidence of person-to-person transmission in Tasmania, the state health department says.