Major events dumped, postponed after virus

Major events dumped, postponed after virusBy AAP Newswire
GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
* All people arriving in Australia from midnight Sunday will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
* Cruise ships from foreign ports are banned for 30 days.
* Non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned from Monday, but this does not apply to workplaces, schools, universities, supermarkets or public transport.
* A national advertising campaign urges people to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, dispose of tissues, and avoid contact with others if they're feeling unwell.
MAJOR EVENTS AFFECTED
* Vivid Sydney Light Festival cancelled
* Sydney's Royal Easter Show cancelled
* St Patrick's Day festivities in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane cancelled
* Melbourne International Comedy Festival cancelled
* Comedy Steps Up for Bushfire Relief at the Sydney Opera House cancelled
* Download festival, scheduled for Melbourne and Sydney, cancelled after My Chemical Romance pulled out amid coronavirus fears
* Melbourne Fashion Festival shows cancelled on Friday and Saturday
* New jury trials in Victoria and NSW suspended
* Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability postponed this week's community forums in northern Tasmania.
* Next week's Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety hearings in Adelaide and future hearings closed to the public until further notice
* 2020 World Science Festival Brisbane cancelled
* South Australia's Port Fringe Street Party cancelled
* Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show cancelled
* Tasmania's Dark Mofo 2020 cancelled
* Jimmy Eat World national tour cancelled
* Australian Formula One Grand Prix and Supercars' round in Melbourne cancelled
* Cricket's One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand cancelled after one match on Friday, due to NZ's two-week self-isolation rule for international arrivals
* Sunday's Sheffield Shield cricket final round cancelled, with decision to be made on the final
* NRL to play without crowds from round two next week, with the NZ Warriors based in northern NSW
* Super Rugby on hold after this weekend's matches
* AFL season to open next week in empty stadiums for foreseeable future
* This also applies to the rest of the AFLW season
* World Surf League opening event of the 2020 Championship Tour on the Gold Coast cancelled
* 2020 Surf Life Saving Championships cancelled
UNDECIDED:
* Anzac Day services and marches on April 25 still being considered
* Sydney writers' festival ticket sales suspended
* Festival of Dangerous Ideas in Sydney, ticket sales suspended
* Brisbane Comedy Festival shows from Monday under review
* A-League soccer arrangements to be announced, but Wellington Phoenix want to play out their season in Australia.