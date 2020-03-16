Singapore leader cancels Australian visit

National
Singapore leader cancels Australian visitBy AAP Newswire
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will have a digital meeting with his Singaporean counterpart after he cancelled his Australian visit amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was due to come to Australia later this week, but will no longer make the trip.
"We will now have the meeting done virtually and signing documents in digital," Mr Morrison told the Seven Network on Monday.
"Business and governments can carry on even through the midst of all this."