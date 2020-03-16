National

Pauline Hanson backs closing parliament

By AAP Newswire

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson. - AAP

Pauline Hanson has called for the next parliamentary sitting week to be cancelled in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The One Nation leader said she would support Prime Minister Scott Morrison if he decided to cancel next week's scheduled sitting of parliament.

"If Morrison is really concerned about this, and it is a huge gathering of people, I'd say close parliament down next week and just do the budget in May," Senator Hanson told the Nine Network on Monday.

"I'd agree to that by all means."

Public gatherings of more than 500 people are banned from Monday as governments ramp up efforts to stop coronavirus transmission.

The federal government is aiming to pass measures associated with a $17.6 billion economic stimulus package next week.

Senator Hanson said she would not be concerned if she was excluded from making decisions about responding to the virus.

"I think in a time (like) this you hand it to the Morrison government, he was elected by the people, working with the opposition (Anthony) Albanese to make those decisions for Australia," she said.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce raised concerns politicians could spread the virus when they meet in Canberra.

"Not only should we not do it, we should be an example of not doing it," he told the Seven Network.

