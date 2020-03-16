National

‘Sensible’ to have extra staples: Andrews

By AAP Newswire

Trolley full of groceries. - AAP

Victorian authorities are recommending the public have a two-week stockpile of food - but no more - in preparation for a major coronavirus outbreak in the state.

As the number of Victorian's diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to 57 on Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews said it would be "sensible" to have extra staples on hand as the number of cases of COVID-19 rises.

But he warned against panic buying as it would impact those "most at risk of being quite seriously ill".

"It is sensible to try and have some of those (staples) on hand, more than you would normally have," Mr Andrews told reporters on Sunday.

"But if everybody goes out and buys not two weeks worth of staples but two months worth, the shelves will be empty and the only people who suffer then are vulnerable people who might not have got to the shops, or can't go to four different supermarkets and get the basics that they need."

Mr Andrews said the state government had been creating care packages for individuals and families in isolation.

"We're all in this together and if we all use common sense we'll get through this together," he said.

The state's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Saturday advised people to consider having a fortnight's worth of non-perishables in their pantries as well as a 60-day supply of prescription medication.

"That does not mean stockpiling - but planning sensibly as you shop," he wrote in the Herald Sun.

Supermarkets Coles and Woolworths, meanwhile, have imposed purchasing limits on staples such as rice, flour, pasta, toilet paper, tissues and hand sanitiser to two units per customer.

