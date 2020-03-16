National

Child safety dept to face toddler inquest

By AAP Newswire

Queensland's child safety department faces scrutiny when an inquest examines what lessons can be learnt from the horrific death of toddler Mason Jet Lee.

Mason was 21 months old when he died days after being hit in the abdomen by his mother's boyfriend in June 2016.

The toddler was known to the child safety department, but remained in the care of mother Anne-Maree Lee and her boyfriend William Andrew O'Sullivan.

Lee and O'Sullivan pleaded guilty to his manslaughter, with both failing to get him medical help as he died.

O'Sullivan's jail sentence was last year increased from nine to 12 years in the Queensland Court of Appeal.

Anne-Maree Lee was sentenced to nine years in jail and was required to serve at least a third of her sentence before being she could be released on parole.

Having already served two years in custody before sentencing, she was eligible for parole last July.

Counsel assisting Jacoba Brasch told a pre-inquest hearing in December that the inquest will seek answers from child safety workers involved in the boy's life, including how the case could have been handled differently.

"It may be, Your Honour, that all the pieces of the puzzle that was Mason Jet Lee were in the grasp of authorities, or otherwise easily ascertainable," Ms Brasch told the hearing in Brisbane.

"And it may well be that no one put those pieces together to render the picture of a little boy who needed care and protection, without a parent willing and able to do so.

"If so, a fundamental task for this inquest is to identify whether the entities involved in protecting children can be better assisted to render the whole picture of a child in need."

Both Lee and O'Sullivan were themselves known to child protection services as young people, and as adults. Drugs and alcohol abuse were a part of both of their lives.

The inquest starts on Monday in Brisbane and is set down for two weeks.

