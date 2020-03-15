National

No room for complacency on virus: Albanese

By AAP Newswire

Labor leader Anthony Albanese - AAP

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has urged the Morrison government to be more consistent in its advice on tackling the coronavirus, such as when to self-isolate and when to get tested.

Responding to last week's address to the nation by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Mr Albanese says the world is facing the toughest health crisis in decades.

"We will face it together the Australian way, but we cannot afford complacency," Mr Albanese said on prime time television across the nation on Sunday.

"We must do everything we can to treat the sick, protect the vulnerable and contain the spread of the virus."

He said Labor will work constructively with the government to protect the health of Australians, but also to protect jobs and the economy.

"We've seen overseas the earlier and the faster the response, the better the outcome," he said.

He also offered a list of measures where more can be done, such as consistent advice, getting more people test more quickly and fast tracking fever clinics.

Labor also wants Medicare expanded to allow people to call or Skype their GP, as well as a "serious reduction" in large gatherings of people" and timely and comprehensive travel advice.

"There is now no room for delays. We want to see the government get this right, because people's lives and jobs depend on it," Mr Albanese said.

He said while dealing with this health crisis, the families, businesses and communities affected by bushfires over the summer cannot be forgotten.

"They can't afford more delays," he said.

