Public health emergency declared in SA

A public health emergency has been declared in SA, allowing the government to implement additional powers to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

It comes as another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the state, a woman in her 60s who recently returned from the US, bringing the total number of cases to 20.

"This is perfectly consistent with the other cases that have been identified here in South Australia," Premier Steven Marshall told reporters on Sunday.

He said all of the state's cases have been people who had travelled overseas, interstate or contracted the virus from a relative who had been overseas.

"There is still no evidence whatsoever of community transmission in South Australia," Mr Marshall said.

"We're at a much lower level of risk than other jurisdictions but I have made the decision that we will work together with the other states."

The premier said the declaration of a public health emergency would allow public health officers to take "all the necessary actions required to keep the people of South Australia as safe as we possibly can".

"This is a very difficult time," he said.

"We're taking the threat of the coronavirus very seriously."

