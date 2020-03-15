Tom Hanks has not infected cast or crew

National

Isolated Hollywood star Tom Hanks may have an infectious smile but at least that hasn't extended to him passing on coronavirus.

Hanks and his wife, singer Rita Wilson, are quarantined in a Gold Coast hospital after testing positive to COVID-19 on Thursday.

He is in Australia to film the untitled Baz Luhrmann-biopic on Elvis Presley being filmed at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

A representative for the production said no cast or crew had come down with the virus although production had ceased for two weeks.

"We are aware of only the one case of the coronavirus amongst our cast and crew, and additionally the cast member's wife," the statement said.

"Working closely with the Queensland Health Department we have delayed our start date by approximately two weeks to allow for the cast member's full recovery."

The 63-year-old star is playing the role of the Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Singer-songwriter Wilson performed at the ballroom of the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane and also at the Sydney Opera House in the first week of March.

On Friday, Hanks posted a photo of himself and wife Rita Wilson wearing peaked caps as they recover from coronavirus in isolation on the Gold Coast.

The Oscar-winning actor looked sombre while Wilson was smiling as he assured fans and friends on Twitter that the couple is doing fine and wanted "to thank everyone here Down Under".

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx".

Hanks' statement about 'no crying' in baseball refers to his iconic line from A League Of Their Own' in which he portrayed manager Jimmy Dugan in the 1992 film.

