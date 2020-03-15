National

Medical expert sticking to cabinet advice

By AAP Newswire

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy is sticking to his advice he gave to members of the federal cabinet that they did not need to be tested for the coronavirus after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton contracted the virus.

Mr Dutton is in hospital recovering from COVID-19 after being diagnosed on Friday and over 24 hours after attending a cabinet meeting last Tuesday.

Professor Murphy, who was at the meeting, was asked on ABC television's Insiders program whether he was certain that he doesn't have the virus.

"No one can be absolutely certain about everything but all of our advice, internationally, is that the peak infectious period is when you have symptoms," he said on Sunday.

"There have been very few cases of people transmitting the virus in the 24 hours beforehand."

Labor's health spokesman Chris Bowen has questioned the advice when people more broadly are told to self-isolate if they have been in contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19.

"The approach must be consistent and clear and I don't think we have clear advice ... to the Australian people," Mr Bowen told reporters in Sydney.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who tested negative to COVID-19 last week, said it was "very disappointing" that Labor has sought to play politics at a time when the country needs to come together.

"We'll take our advice from the chief medical officer, not from Mr Bowen," he told Sky News.

Mr Frydenberg took the COVID-19 test on Thursday as a precaution having travelled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a couple of weeks earlier to attend a G20 meeting and then having subsequently shown some symptoms of the virus.

He was cleared of the virus on Friday.

