National

Housing market strong despite virus fears

By AAP Newswire

Housing - AAP

1 of 1

The nation's housing market looks resilient in the face of initial coronavirus concerns, property data analysts say.

CoreLogic data on Sunday shows auction markets remain strong, with a 70 per cent preliminary clearance rate from 2,220 homes across the country's capital cities.

"With uncertainty rising and confidence slipping as the coronavirus outbreak becomes more widespread, there is some downside risk that housing activity will reduce which could weigh on auction markets over coming weeks. However, based on the early auction results this week, the housing market has proven to be relatively resilient so far," the CoreLogic weekend market summary read.

Sydney topped the week's auction clearance rates with 74.6 per cent from 749 actions held.

In comparison to last year's figures, 638 auctions were held with a clearance rate of 54.2 per cent.

Melbourne also experienced high rates, with preliminary rates stating 70 per cent of 1,173 total auctions were cleared this week, compared with 52 per cent of 920 auctions cleared this time last year.

In Sydney, the median house price was $1,350,000 this week, while units averaged $857,500.

The most successful auction clearances took place in the Northern Beaches (84%), Blacktown (83.3%)in the state's west and Ryde (81.8%) in Sydney's north-west.

"Although clearance rates have edged lower, the final clearance rate across the major auction centres is likely to remain around the high 60 per cent to low 70 per cent range, implying this is still a seller's market." the summary said.

Latest articles

National

Medical expert sticking to cabinet advice

The chief medical officer is standing by his advice to federal cabinet that they do not have to self-isolate after one minister became infected days later.

AAP Newswire
National

Housing market strong despite virus fears

Australia’s housing market looks stable according to property data analysts CoreLogic, despite fears coronavirus could affect auction clearance rates.

AAP Newswire
National

Vivid Sydney scrapped because of virus

The Vivid Sydney light festival has been cancelled due to measures put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire