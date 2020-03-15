Vivid Sydney scrapped because of virus

National

This year's Vivid Sydney light festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It follows recommendations from the federal government to limit public events to fewer than 500 people, NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said.

"Vivid Sydney is a bright star of Sydney's event calendar so the decision to cancel was not taken lightly. As the event owner, we must follow the advice of health officials to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and everyone involved with Vivid Sydney," Mr Ayres said.

The festival had been scheduled to run between May 22 and June 13.

