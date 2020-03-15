Govt cash to hit bank accounts directly

5370537724001

The federal government says the 6.5 million welfare recipients and pensioners due to receive a $750 cheque at the end of the month will see the cash flow directly into their bank accounts.

Some of Australia's poorest households are in line to receive $4.8 billion of the government's $17.6 billion stimulus package to keep the economy healthy during the coronavirus outbreak, with payments to be given to income support recipients and eligible concession card holders.