National

Govt cash to hit bank accounts directly

By AAP Newswire

Banknotes - AAP

The federal government says the 6.5 million welfare recipients and pensioners due to receive a $750 cheque at the end of the month will see the cash flow directly into their bank accounts.

Some of Australia's poorest households are in line to receive $4.8 billion of the government's $17.6 billion stimulus package to keep the economy healthy during the coronavirus outbreak, with payments to be given to income support recipients and eligible concession card holders.

"I want to remind everyone who may be eligible for the one-off payment and have existing bank account details with Services Australia that they do not have to do anything - Services Australia will process the payment after 31 March," Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Robert said Services Australia or Centrelink would not be proactively sending out emails about the stimulus payments and urged recipients to be careful of scam messages.

