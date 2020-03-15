National

Australians urged to do their bit on virus

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

Australians are being urged to play their part to help to stem the spread of the coronavirus as part of a national campaign, with 238 people infected across the nation.

A letter from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy will run in newspapers across the country on Sunday, along with the latest information on COVID-19.

It urges people to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and dispose of tissues, and avoid contact with others if they're feeling unwell.

"Australia has one of the best health systems in the world with some of the most dedicated and experienced health professionals," the letter reads.

"Containing the spread of an infection like COVID-19 comes down to every Australian playing their part by looking after their own hygiene, looking out for each other, and staying informed."

People are also being urged only to be tested for the illness if they are experiencing flu or cold-like symptoms and have recently returned from overseas, or have been in contact with a confirmed case.

Advertisements with these messages will also run on television, radio, online and at more than 2200 outdoor sites from this weekend.

Australia clocked up 238 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after three South Australians, three West Australians, 13 Victorians, two Tasmanians and 20 people in NSW tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are about 140,000 cases worldwide.

Across the Tasman, the New Zealand government has announced that all incoming passengers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period, from midnight on Sunday.

The move has had consequences for cricket, with Australia's Chappell-Hadlee one-day series against New Zealand abandoned.

The Council of Australian Governments meeting has heeded expert advice that all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people in Australia should be cancelled from Monday.

Major events the Melbourne Grand Prix and Sydney's Easter Show have been canned.

Professor Murphy on Saturday also defended his advice to the federal cabinet not to be tested for the coronavirus after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton became infected.

Mr Dutton became sick with COVID-19 on Friday, just days after attending a cabinet meeting that included Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

But Prof Murphy says it has always been public advice that people only be tested after being in contact with someone infected with coronavirus within 24 hours of them developing symptoms.

Latest articles

National

Australians urged to do their bit on virus

Australians are being urged to wash their hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, dispose of tissues, and avoid contact with others if they’re feeling unwell.

AAP Newswire
National

School closes early in Vic over COVID-19

Students at a prestigious Victorian school will have an early end to the school term amid concern about coronavirus, with 49 cases so far in the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Twenty NSW coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NSW has recorded a jump in coronavirus cases, with 20 people being diagnosed with the virus in 24 hours, as major events are cancelled to stop its spread.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire