Twenty NSW coronavirus cases in 24 hours

By AAP Newswire

The number of coronavirus cases in NSW has jumped by 20 over 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 112.

An additional 20 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 between 11am on Friday and 11am on Saturday, NSW Health said in a statement.

The new cases include three people who recently returned from Italy and a 41-year-old female healthcare worker. Authorities are working to identify how she became infected.

NSW Health says of the 112 cases, 51 were acquired overseas while 32 were infected after contact with a confirmed case. The remaining are either unknown or under investigation.

A further 1668 cases in NSW are being investigated while more than 18,700 people have been tested and cleared.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW climbs, several large events across the state have been cancelled in a bid to slow its spread.

It follows the federal government's announcement on Friday that non-essential mass gatherings of 500 people or more should not be held from Monday.

Sydney's St Patrick's Day Festival, due to be held at the Rocks on Sunday, was cancelled on Saturday afternoon after "further reflection" by the event organisers.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show, which was due to start in three weeks' time, has also been cancelled.

RSL NSW representatives will meet the state government on Monday to discuss the Commonwealth's advice, which the league says will "obviously have an impact on planning for Anzac Day".

