Winds as cyclone moves to Norfolk Island

By AAP Newswire

A view of Norfolk Island

Strong winds are forecast to hit parts of Queensland's coast as a tropical cyclone tracks over the Coral Sea towards Norfolk Island.

The cyclone is expected to develop into a category one system overnight as it tracks southeast away from the Queensland coast, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said the cyclone is expected to turn into a category two system on Sunday before it approaches Norfolk Island on Monday.

As it passes through the island, it's expected to turn into a tropical low but Mr Majchrowski warns it will still have the intensity of a category two tropical cyclone.

The weather system is not expected to affect mainland Queensland but strong winds are forecast to hit the coastal waters south of Mackay on Sunday, with gale warnings in place for the Fraser Island coast, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

"We are not expecting much weather-wise for Queensland, it's really just those strong winds and gale warnings," Mr Majchrowski said.

