Treasurer to be quizzed on budget stimulus

By AAP Newswire

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has indicated his second budget on May 12 will contain further measures to help the economy avoid recession from the impact of the coronavirus.

This would come on top of the near $18 billion stimulus package announced last week that was aimed at businesses being able to keep their staff employed, and giving cash handouts to pensioners and welfare recipients.

The government's much-promised budget surplus for this financial year is no longer on the cards.

Labor and the unions are concerned there is no help for casual workers or self-employed people who work on their own should they have to self-isolate if they come into contact with COVID-19.

"We cannot have a situation where people have a financial incentive to turn up for work when it's in the interests of everyone's health that they don't turn up," Labor's industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke said in Sydney.

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell said there is "nothing" in the package for the 1.4 million small businesses that don't employ people and agreed that that needed to be looked at.

Mr Frydenberg will be interviewed on Sky News' Sunday Agenda program on Sunday morning and can be expected to be quizzed on what further actions the government might take to avoid the economy slumping into recession for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Mr Frydenberg spoke with Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe and other regulators in a phone link-up on Saturday after another week of extreme volatility on global financial markets.

