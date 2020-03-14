Dutton was not infectious in Washington

Home Affairs Peter Dutton has been told by Queensland health experts he contracted the coronavirus on Wednesday morning.

That rules out Mr Dutton being infectious when he went to Washington last weekend and when he attended a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"There is some speculation about my visit to the White House, but all the medical advice there is no issue or even (with) cabinet earlier in the week," Mr Dutton told 2GB radio from his hospital bed.

The minister first felt ill on Friday and will now remain in hospital for 14 days.

But he is armed with his mobile phone and laptop, and has a secure video line so he can continue his ministerial work.

"I'm feeling much better this morning. - thank you to everyone for your well wishes," Mr Dutton tweeted,

In Washington, Mr Dutton met with the US president's daughter Ivanka Trump and other members of the Trump administration.

A White House spokesman said Ms Trump worked from home on Friday "out of an abundance of caution" but confirmed Mr Dutton had been asymptomatic during their meeting.

The White House medical unit determined she was "exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine".

The federal cabinet was also told by Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy there was no need to be tested for COVID-19 because the meeting did not fall within the 24 hours of Mr Dutton developing symptoms.

"If you have been in contact with them two or three days before they are symptomatic, they are very, very, very unlikely to be infectious," he said in Melbourne.

But Labor's health spokesman Chris Bowen believes there is inconsistency in the approach Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the cabinet are taking and public advice that says people should self-isolate if they have come into close contact with a confirmed case.

"This confusion and this apparent disconnect between what they are doing and what they are telling others is very concerning," he said in Sydney.

But in his tweet, Mr Dutton said he was disappointed to see Mr Bowen's comments "seeking to make political advantage".

Even so, Labor's education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek said she followed the medical advice to self-isolate and have the COVID-19 test after attending a university conference where a delegate may have had the virus two weeks ago.

"That's exactly what I did. The test was negative," she tweeted.