Virus spread weighs on major NSW events

By AAP Newswire

Peaople wear face masks in front of the Sydney Opera House.

A string of major NSW events have been cancelled as the number of COVID-19 infections creeps towards 100 and state authorities scramble to slow its spread.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show has been canned while a meeting will be held on Monday to discuss what Anzac Day events should go ahead.

The federal government on Friday announced non-essential mass gatherings of 500 people or more should not be held from Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases in NSW reached 92 on Friday after another 14 cases were confirmed, including a man who flew into Sydney Airport while sick.

A further 2000 cases are under investigation, NSW Health said in a statement, while almost 15,000 people have been tested and cleared.

RSL NSW, which will meet with the government on Monday, says the decision on mass gatherings "will obviously have an impact on planning for Anzac Day".

Royal Agricultural Society of NSW chief executive Brock Gilmour says the decision to cancel the Easter show - scheduled to start in three weeks - was a "huge disappointment" that would cost the society tens of millions of dollars.

"We survived the 1919 Spanish flu pandemic, we survived the Great Depression and we survived World War II," Mr Gilmour told reporters on Friday.

"We will survive coronavirus. The show will be as big, bold and exciting as ever in 2021."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday evening confirmed he would not attend the rugby league match between the Cronulla Sharks and the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Sydney on Saturday night.

Mr Morrison had earlier on Friday insisted he would go to the match.

