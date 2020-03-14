National

Event organisers reassess plans amid virus

By AAP Newswire

A sign saying there public is banned from the ODI in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

Football fans will be hoping to attend what could be their first and last match of the rugby league season as state and territory governments move to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The nation's leaders have advised that all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled from Monday although they stopped short of an outright ban.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told leaders community transmission of the coronavirus was not yet widespread in Australia but the evidence from overseas was that it could spread rapidly among crowds at large events.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday evening cancelled plans to watch the Cronulla Sharks play South Sydney on Saturday night.

Mr Morrison had earlier on Friday insisted that he would go to the game.

"After further consideration and the potential for the prime minister's attendance to be misrepresented, the prime minister has chosen not to attend the match this weekend," a spokesman said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, a rabid Rabbitohs supporter, has also decided not to attend the same match.

The NRL will let spectators watch opening round games this weekend but will play in empty stadiums from next week.

Spectators will also be barred from AFL and AFLW games starting next Thursday.

The Australian Grand Prix cancelled this weekend's race in Melbourne and Cricket Australia banned spectators from the one-day series against New Zealand.

Organisers of other large events in the near future have also been postponing or cancelling. One casualty is the Sydney Royal Easter Show, which will not go ahead.

The Australian National University has cancelled all public and social events until mid-June.

Mr Morrison said the restrictions did not extend to essential events such as daily work, school, university lectures, catching public transport or parliament.

The government has also stepped up its travel advice, telling Australians to ditch all overseas travel plans unless absolutely essential, no matter their destination, age or health condition.

The prime minister, premiers and chief ministers have formed an unprecedented national cabinet with weekly meetings starting from Sunday.

Telstra announced work-from-home arrangements for all its Australian-based staff from Monday. The telco giant is also cancelling non-essential domestic air travel and meetings of more than 25 people.

Latest articles

News

CatholicCare Sandhurst opens new office in Echuca

CATHOLICCARE Sandhurst Family and Relationship Services has opened an office in Echuca and will offer family and relationship counselling services from Tuesday, March 17. The organisation has previously offered an outreach service but has made...

Anna McGuinness
News

Black Swan Race set for March 28

ABOUT 150 paddlers will tackle the tightly wound Gunbower Creek on March 28 as part of the Black Swan Creek Marathon. The second annual event is a 46km paddling race which starts at Creekside Park in Gunbower and finishes at Cohuna’s Apex Park. The...

Alex Gretgrix
Lifestyle

Reflections - March 13

March 13 10 years The NSW Government’s decision to create a national park in Millewa Forest was labelled a ``travesty of justice” by Member for Murray-Darling John Williams in a parliament session on Tuesday. Mr Williams said Premier Kristin...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire