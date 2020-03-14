National

Vic looks to keep event calendar humming

By AAP Newswire

Organisers are scrambling to keep Victoria's busy events calendar ticking over after advice to cancel non-essential big gatherings due to coronavirus fears.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Australians not to go ahead with non-essential, organised gatherings of more than 500 people starting from Monday.

RSL Victoria vowed on Friday that Anzac Day services will still go ahead but will reassess its plans, with some restrictions likely to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The health and wellbeing of all Victorians on ANZAC Day is our top priority, and the RSL will continue to monitor the situation and work with state authorities," RSL Victoria chief executive officer Jamie Twidale said in response to Mr Morrison's comments.

"It is possible that ANZAC Day service will be significantly reduced and that the public will be asked to stay at home."

The AFL season will open next week, but fans will not be allowed to attend matches for the foreseeable future.

"We are working through a major issue that impacts the wider community and we will work with all our clubs and industry partners to ensure that footy finds a way," AFL chief executive officer Gillon McLachlan said in a statement.

The AFL will continue to look at fixture alternatives to complete the season.

The Good Friday Appeal telethon is still expected to go ahead but it has canned fundraising events Run for the Kids on March 29 and the Kids Day Out on April 10.

"This is the right decision at this time but be assured our Good Friday Appeal telethon, which is rightly held in such great affection by all Victorians, will go ahead," Channel 7's managing director Melbourne Lewis Martin said in a statement.

"For the sake of the children, their families and medical staff who do so much good work it's imperative that we keep the fundraising in place right up to Good Friday, and beyond."

Several events across Victoria have already been axed including the Australian Formula One Grand Prix, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Bendigo's 150th Easter Fair.

