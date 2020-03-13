National

WA dad bound children at bedtime for years

By AAP Newswire

A West Australian man who bound the hands and feet of his children at bedtime for six years has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The 51-year-old tied up two of his biological daughters and a stepson with packing tape repeatedly from 2005 to 2011, with the abuse starting when they were respectively aged four, seven and nine.

The District Court of WA heard he had a difficult upbringing and was under considerable stress living in a "not huge" house with six children all having medical and mental health issues, including two with intellectual disabilities.

He was taking antidepressants at the time and claimed in a police interview he had no memory of the offending.

He then said: "If they're all saying the same thing I guess it's got to be true and if they're all saying it, if that's the sort of s*** I done, then I need to be punished for it."

He also said: "I wish none of this ever happened. I'm sorry for the nightmares."

The man also claimed to have experienced blackouts for 23 years after an assault.

But Judge Troy Denise Sweeney said she was sceptical about his claims, instead finding he had felt a need to impose "iron control".

"You may not have meant to be cruel, but you were," Judge Sweeney said on Friday.

"The facts suggest to me that you were utterly overwhelmed by the demands of parenting, and had extremely poor parenting skills."

She said it seemed the children had been left with psychological damage.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving half of his term.

