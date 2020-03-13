National

Tassie uni makes coronavirus preparations

By AAP Newswire

Tasmania's major university is preparing to close its doors if needed amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the state recording its fourth case.

A mature-age student is in isolation at the University of Tasmania's Launceston campus after testing positive to the virus on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old woman, who travelled from the Philippines, is feeling well, the state's public health director Dr Mark Veitch says.

The university is continuing operations as normal, with the risk of transmission to others considered low.

People who sat near the woman on her flight from Melbourne to Launceston on Monday will be asked to self-isolate.

It is the second case of coronavirus in Launceston, after a man in his 40s tested positive last week.

Two people in Hobart have the virus, including a woman aged in her 30s who flew into the country from South America at the weekend.

She spent Monday and Tuesday morning at the Morris Miller Library at the Sandy Bay UTAS campus.

The university is preparing to shift from classroom teaching to online learning should there be a case of local coronavirus transmission.

None of the four cases to date have been transmitted locally, and all are in a stable condition.

The university is also reviewing processes around gatherings of more than 500 people after the federal government advised that they be banned from Monday.

The popular Hobart market at Salamanca will go ahead on Saturday morning.

"I want Tasmanians to feel that they are at low risk," state Health Minister Sarah Courtney said.

The state's public health hotline has been inundated with calls, with more than 1000 on a day this week.

Four specialised coronavirus clinics have been set up across the state.

Popular midwinter festival Dark Mofo was cancelled earlier this week over coronavirus fears, along with other events including an annual Greek festival.

