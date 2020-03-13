National

Western Sydney fake dentists fined

By AAP Newswire

Majid Rahebi (file image) - AAP

A western Sydney fake dentist has been fined $38,000 for a botched root canal - the second time he has been slugged by the medical industry watchdog.

Majid Rahebi and co-accused Shirin Ramezani Kharavani were this week convicted in the Downing Centre Local Court for impersonating dentists at a Guildford practice in October 2018.

Both pleaded not guilty but were successfully prosecuted by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

Rahebi was found guilty of two charges including carrying out a restricted dental act and was fined $38,000, while Kharavani was found guilty of three charges and fined $25,000.

Both were ordered to pay $9000 to AHPRA and $3425 compensation to victim Amila Karam for reconstructive surgery.

During the trial, Ms Karam labelled the pair "butchers" after they carried out a root canal on her, despite neither ever being registered as dentists.

After Ms Karam came in to have a broken filling repaired, she had a chunk of her tooth broken off, leaving her with a gap through which she could whistle.

She testified during the trial that when she arrived Kharavani introduced herself as the "filling specialist" and Rahebi was described to her as the "crown specialist".

When she returned to the practice for a follow-up appointment a week-and-a-half later, another doctor, Charley Wang, refused to do the procedure because it was so badly damaged.

The botched surgery occurred in the same month Rahebi was convicted of 77 counts of carrying out work on patients despite not being a dentist.

He pleaded guilty to 44 counts of falsely representing to be a dentist and 31 counts of carrying out a restricted dental act. He was fined $30,000 for those offences and his company MJ Dental Care was ordered to pay $11,250.

