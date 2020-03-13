SA student loses 14-year battle for PhD

A man locked in a 14-year-long battle with the University of Adelaide after he was denied a PhD has lost his latest legal challenge.

District Court Judge Wayne Chivell this week described Pierre-Ablingue Ahoure's claim as "discursive, convoluted, disorganised and repetitive" and ruled the university had no case to answer.

Mr Ahoure enrolled in a PhD program in 1999 and submitted his thesis in 2005, but, after a period of assessment, he was not awarded the degree.

He revised and resubmitted the document and was offered a Master of Arts instead, but Mr Ahoure persisted with a series of internal re-examinations, appeals and reviews.

After being told his student appeal had been rejected for lacking in substance, Mr Ahoure took the university to court in 2012 in an attempt to have the decision reversed.

In 2014, following "protracted negotiations" between lawyers, a legal agreement was reached that required another re-examination of the thesis.

That was conducted but Mr Ahoure's work was again deemed unworthy of a PhD, leading him to launch another ultimately unsuccessful appeal.

His latest legal bid involved a challenge to the agreement, which he argued contained misrepresentations and ambiguities.

He also said the university did not act in good faith or uphold the agreement because it did not make a fresh determination on the thesis.

Dismissing the case, Judge Chivell said it was difficult to decipher Mr Ahoure's claim because it contained several repetitions and contradictions.

He ruled there was no evidence that the university had breached the agreement, and found it had no case to answer.