Murderer denied release to UK on parole

By AAP Newswire

A brutal murderer turned model prisoner won't be able to return to the UK any time soon after the NSW Supreme Court sided with a decision to refuse the killer parole.

Barry Whiteoak raped, stabbed and strangled 25-year-old nurse Noreen Hannon before dumping her in the building's lift in Sydney suburb Parramatta on September 25, 1983.

Serving a life sentence, the 71-year-old UK citizen was refused parole for the 13th time in November 2018, when the State Parole Authority acknowledged his conduct in custody had been "close to perfect".

The SPA decided against release, citing the high risk he would re-offend if released into the community.

That included the UK community, to where he'd almost certainly be deported.

The court was told British authorities would be unable to compel him to abide by parole conditions.

Whiteoak had argued the law did not give the SPA the right to be concerned with community safety beyond NSW or Australia.

But NSW Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Bellew on Friday said the SPA hadn't erred by taking into account his inevitable deportation and the consequences of that on his ongoing supervision.

He said no dictionary definitions of the word 'community' supported a conclusion that such term - when used in the relevant parole law - referred only to the community of NSW.

"Importantly, there is also nothing in the Administration Act which provides support for the proposition that the word 'community' is to be construed in a way which is geographically limited," he said.

He also was unable to accept the proposition that the effect of the SPA's determination was that Whiteoak would be held in custody indefinitely.

Whiteoak will be considered again for parole in August.

