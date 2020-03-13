National

Boys knew William’s killer, inquest told

By AAP Newswire

William Tyrrell (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

As two brothers and an older girl played in a home and listened to a song about William Tyrrell, one confided he "knew who killed" the three-year-old.

Jeffrey, not his real name, identified a man before revealing he and his brother had seen the suitcase the man had William in, the girl told the inquest into William's 2014 disappearance.

"Did he also say that he (William) was dead but they didn't see the body?" counsel assisting the coroner, Gerard Craddock SC, asked the girl given the pseudonym Tanya.

"Yes," she replied in court on Friday.

During the September 2017 discussion - three years after William vanished while playing at his foster grandmother's home in Kendall on the NSW mid-north coast - Jeffrey's older brother, Matthew, became cross about discussing the buried suitcase.

But Tanya agreed the younger boy continued saying: "The person who had done it said that if they told anyone, then their mum's neck could get snapped."

"He (Jeffrey) seemed serious but scared," Tanya told the NSW Coroners Court.

Matthew was saying things like: "No, stop. We're not supposed to be saying anything, stop telling people."

"He was more worried that something was going to happen," the girl said.

She relayed the story to her mother a day or two later prompting a call to Crime Stoppers.

"She seemed to have no doubt or no thought that they could be making it up," Tanya's mother told the inquest on Friday.

Police investigating William's disappearance contacted the mother.

The court on Friday was not told the outcome of the investigation into Jeffrey's claims.

Tanya's mother, who was temporarily caring for the boys in September 2017, described Jeffrey as the brother who did most of the talking.

"He particularly wanted to speak," she said, agreeing that Matthew would signal with nods.

"Matthew's only hesitation seemed to be from fear and protection of his brother."

The inquest, overseen by deputy coroner Harriet Grahame, resumes on Monday for its final week. It began in March 2019 with two more tranches held in August 2019 and this week.

Latest articles

News

Gatherings of more than 500 people to be cancelled from Monday

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy has recommended to the nation’s leaders all gatherings of more than 500 people should be banned to limit the spread of coronavirus. The Council of Australian Governments was given the advice during...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton inspector says new police a “significant” commitment to our region

Shepparton’s top cop has described the news of more than 40 additional officers heading to the Goulburn Valley police division as a “significant” commitment to our region. Local Area Commander Inspector Troy Hargadon welcomed yesterday’s...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton train station rated worst Victorian regional station

The Shepparton train station has been rated the worst regional station in Victoria, with commuters saying difficulty finding a car park and safety at the station are their main concerns.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire