Top public servant to face sport inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Secretary of the Department of PM and Cabinet Philip Gaetjens - AAP

Australia's top public servant will be grilled about his investigation into the federal government's sports rorts scheme at an inquiry on Monday.

Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Philip Gaetjens is due to appear in Canberra before a Senate committee looking at the controversial $100 million program.

Mr Gaetjens' found the program was not used for political purposes, in stark contrast to the auditor-general who says it heavily favoured coalition-targeted seats before last year's election.

Health Department officials, representatives from the Confederation of Australian Sport and legal experts Graeme Orr and Greg Weeks will also appear on Monday.

In a submission to the inquiry, Mr Gaetjens said there were significant shortcomings with the minister's decision-making role.

But he found the approval process wasn't unduly influenced by reference to marginal or targeted seats.

The auditor-general criticised the minister's office for using the scheme to funnel money into marginal coalition seats or those it targeted during the 2019 election.

That report found nearly three-quarters of the grants approved were not recommended by Sport Australia's merit-based assessment process.

Former sport minister Bridget McKenzie quit cabinet after Mr Gaetjens concluded she broke ministerial rules in failing to declare potential conflicts of interest.

The parliamentary committee this week heard from clubs heartbroken after missing out on grants despite having high merit rankings.

Constitutional expert Anne Twomey told senators the minister did not have legal authority to award money under the program.

