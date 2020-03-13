Teacher’s aide sex acts traumatise teen

A teenager sleeps with a knife because he's so traumatised by what his teacher's aide did to him in class when no one was watching.

Nicole Woods sexually abused the student repeatedly at a suburban Melbourne high school and sent him nude images.

The boy, now 19, says he's been left "broken and I don't know how to fix me".

"Dark days, anger pain, can't sleep properly, sleep with a knife, cutting myself," the young man said in a statement read to the County Court of Victoria on Friday.

"(I'm) not innocent anymore."

Woods, 55, performed sex acts on the boy in a teacher's aide "pod" at the back of the classroom.

This occurred between 13 and 25 times over about five months in 2016.

Woods also sent the boy, aged between 15 and 16, images of her breasts and at one point gave him $80 to repair his mobile phone.

The teacher's aide was found out after the child shared the explicit images in a Facebook chat and another teacher had wind of the abuse.

Woods has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

Her lawyer Jonathan Barrera said the woman had been using drugs at the time and believed she had a special bond with her victim.

Woods remains in custody ahead of a further plea hearing on June 29.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636