National

Victoria records mid-year budget deficit

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria has recorded a deficit of $1.8 billion for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year.

But the Victorian treasurer says the state remains well-placed to handle the economic impacts of coronavirus.

The deficit for the six months to December was revealed in Victoria's mid-year financial report released on Friday and is an improvement on a deficit of $4.8 billion for the same period the previous year.

The state added $38.7 billion in revenue to its coffers during the period, an increase of 2.4 per cent from the year before.

Among contributors to the rise was a 5.4 per cent increase in revenue for government-owned corporations, the largest of which provide services for water, housing and transport services, to $5.9 billion.

Consumption of water was up as a result of conditions being drier.

As Victoria's revenue increase, so too did its expenses which grew by 7.7 per cent to $40.5 billion over the six months.

The bulk of them, $34.6 billion, came from government departments and public sector agencies.

Employee expenses were slightly above expectations for the first half of the year at $13.2 billion, amid increased service delivery in the health, education and community safety sectors and annual salary boosts.

Ultimately, treasury says the Victorian economy is performing well in the context of a subdued national economy.

Labor market conditions remain positive, with 90,700 new Victorian jobs the year to January 2020, the highest of any state,

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas says the jobs growth is a "strong buffer" against events such as bushfires and the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

But he has reiterated his sentiment that crafting the 2020/21 budget won't be easy.

"Now more than ever, it's essential we make the hard decisions to ensure Victoria's economy remains strong in the face of factors beyond our control," he said.

The treasurer on Wednesday backed away from his repeated assurance of a surplus in the state's next budget on May 5, saying he would be neither "confirming or denying" its existence.

Latest articles

Water

Farmers welcome early autumn rainfall

Cropping and dairy farmers were jumping for joy after rainfall gave autumn a kick-start this week. ««March 5»» From 9 am on Wednesday, March 4 to 3 pm on Thursday, March 5, Kyabram saw 66.8 mm of...

Jamieson Salter
Water

Zero allocation affects NSW dairy farmers

The Searle family can’t do too much more to streamline their dairy operation without access to affordable irrigation water.

Sophie Baldwin
Water

Seasonal determinations increase slightly in most systems

Seasonal determinations in the Murray, Goulburn, Loddon and Campaspe systems have all slightly increased in the latest seasonal determinations, released on March 2. In the Murray system, seasonal determinations increased from 57 per cent of...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire