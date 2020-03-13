NT limits remote trips over virus

Moves to protect Northern Territory's vulnerable populations against coronavirus have been heightened, as the Territory government cancels all non-essential trips to Indigenous communities.

As part of the plan, government staff and non-government organisations have been urged to reconsider all remote trips.

People who were recently in high-risk countries are advised to avoid remote communities.

The Northern Land Council met with NT Health officials on Thursday to discuss strategies on protecting Aboriginal communities.

NCL chief Marion Scrymgour will meet with NT Tourism on Friday to discuss tourism operators minimising their potential impact on remote communities.

NLC chairman Samuel Bush-Blanasi welcomed the government's call to cancel trips.

"We want people to really think about their need to visit remote communities," Mr Bush-Blanasi said.

'Especially if they have returned from an at-risk country they must not travel to Aboriginal communities and must take every precaution."

There are no known cases of the virus in the Territory's indigenous communities, which are home to nearly 60,000 people.

So far, there has been only one confirmed case in the NT after a 52-year-old man from Sydney tested positive after flying into Darwin last week.

Two passengers sitting near him on the plane have been contacted by NT Health and have been placed in isolation.