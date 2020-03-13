National

SA naval defence worker tests positive

By AAP Newswire

ASC workers walk toward the group's office in South Australia. - AAP

A worker at the ASC shipbuilding site in Adelaide has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The naval defence capabilities company said all employees who had direct contact with the individual have been notified and gone into self-isolation.

"ASC is also taking the extra step of closing the building that the individual was working from, to have it professionally cleaned, as an extra precaution," it said in a statement on Friday.

The building's closure has also forced a small number of staff to work from home or take leave.

ASC said the health of its workers and the broader community was of paramount importance and it was working with health authorities to minimise the impact of the virus.

It was not yet clear if the case was in addition to the 12 previously confirmed in South Australia.

Three of those were reported on Thursday and two on Wednesday.

All but one had been linked to recent overseas travel while the case of a woman in her 40s was still being investigated.

