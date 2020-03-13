National

Major events dumped, postponed after virus

By AAP Newswire

Spectators queue for entry to the Formula 1 before it was scrapped. - AAP

1 of 1

A ROUND-UP OF CHANGES TO SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN AUSTRALIA:

* Cricket Australia has banned spectators from Australia's one-day series against New Zealand and will hold the series behind closed doors.

* The Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne has been cancelled.

* The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability has postponed next week's community forums in northern Tasmania.

* Next week's Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety hearings in Adelaide and future hearings will be closed to the public until further notice.

STILL TO BE DECIDED:

* AFL players are bracing for the very real possibility of the 2020 season being postponed amid growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

* The National Rugby League is also mulling its options.

* Questions have been raised about this year's St Patrick's Day Parade in the Rocks in Sydney this weekend.

* The annual Anzac Day services and marches in various states are also under a cloud.

Latest articles

News

Dookie let down without a bang

Council red tape is threatening to dampen the spirits of the Royal Children’s Hospital appeal in Dookie tomorrow night by not approving the fireworks. According to organising committee area manager Neil Lonie, a Civil Aviation Safety Authority...

James Bennett
News

GV Health: Pandemic plan will evolve to meet need

Like most frontline hospitals, Goulburn Valley Health already has a coronavirus strategy in place but its implementation will be managed in response to demand. GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there had only been a small increase in people...

Shepparton News
News

Bridget McKenzie defends her involvement in sports grants scandal

Former sports minister Bridget McKenzie maintains she was right to exercise her discretion over how the $100 million in sports grants were distributed. Speaking in Echuca yesterday, Senator McKenzie said under the guidelines she had the...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire