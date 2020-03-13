Major events dumped, postponed after virus

National
Major events dumped, postponed after virusBy AAP Newswire
A ROUND-UP OF CHANGES TO SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN AUSTRALIA:
* Cricket Australia has banned spectators from Australia's one-day series against New Zealand and will hold the series behind closed doors.
* The Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne has been cancelled.
* The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability has postponed next week's community forums in northern Tasmania.
* Next week's Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety hearings in Adelaide and future hearings will be closed to the public until further notice.
STILL TO BE DECIDED:
* AFL players are bracing for the very real possibility of the 2020 season being postponed amid growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak.
* The National Rugby League is also mulling its options.
* Questions have been raised about this year's St Patrick's Day Parade in the Rocks in Sydney this weekend.
* The annual Anzac Day services and marches in various states are also under a cloud.