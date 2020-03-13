Virus-driven ASX fall versus GFC fall

National

THIS YEAR'S HIT TO FINANCIAL MARKETS COMPARED TO THE GFC

**ASX/S&P 200 IN 2020**

* January 2 open: 6681.2

* Peak: 7197.2 on February 20

* Low: 5290.0 on March 12

* A fall of 1907.2 points, peak to low, or 26.5 per cent.

* The total market lost $608.5 billion in value, between Feb 20 and March 12

**ASX/S&P 200 WHEN THE GFC HIT IN 2008**

* September 15 open: 4904.0

* Peak: 6385.7 on January 2

* Low: 3217.5 on November 21

* A fall of 3168.2 points peak to low or 49.6 per cent.

* The total market lost $678.3 billion in value between Jan 2 and Nov 21

(The collapse of Lehmann Brothers on September 15 2008 is considered to be the start of the global financial crisis)

