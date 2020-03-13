PM warns of challenging months ahead

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued a rallying cry for Australians to come together in light of the coronavirus, warning of challenging months ahead.

Australia may ban European travellers from entering the country to contain COVID-19 following the United States suspending all travel from the continent.

On Thursday, the government laid out its $22.9 billion economic stimulus package to keep the Australian economy from a recession during the virus.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been confirmed as two of Australia's 128 cases.

The actor, who is currently filming in Australia, reported having cold symptoms before going to a Queensland hospital for testing.

Of the 128 cases, 24 have been cleared while Mr Morrison says "almost half are close to clearing the virus".

Three people, aged 95, 82 and 78, have died.

Addressing the nation from Sydney on Thursday, Mr Morrison said the government's plan was to ensure the budget bounced back stronger.

The government's stimulus package includes cheques to welfare recipients and pensioners, wage subsidies for employers to keep apprentices employed and cash boosts to small businesses.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Melbourne existing travel bans to China, South Korea, Iran and Italy had been extended by another week.

He said the prime minister had also asked cabinet's national security committee to review a travel ban to Europe to contain the virus.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan warned school holidays may be extended, saying medical advice will guide the decision.

The government has already begun to roll out pop-up clinics across Australia to keep infected people away from hospitals.

In the same vein, from Friday Australians will be able to bulk bill phone hook-ups with GPs to be diagnosed for the virus.

The ACT also reported its first case of coronavirus on Thursday, with a man in his 30s testing positive after visiting a clinic the day before.

The World Health Organisation has officially declared coronavirus a global pandemic.