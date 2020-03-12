National

NSW minister found ‘naked and confused’

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward - AAP

Police found NSW government minister Gareth Ward naked and confused late at night outside a Potts Point apartment after he became "disoriented" at home following surgery.

An hour later - after escorting Mr Ward inside - police were again called to the apartment in the early hours of Thursday following reports the disabilities services minister was wandering around outside in his underwear.

Mr Ward, 38, declined to be transported to hospital on both occasions after officers called paramedics because he "appeared to be disoriented", NSW Police said in a statement.

"Given the man's state of confusion during the evening, officers attended about 7.30am today to discuss the incidents and advised the man to discuss further with his general practitioner," a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Mr Ward said he became disoriented on Wednesday night after being placed under general anaesthetic earlier that day for a medical procedure.

"Last night I became disorientated while at home," he said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"I would like to thank emergency services for returning me to my residence safely."

In 2017, Mr Ward said he was targeted by blackmailers after trying to arrange "a normal massage" at his hotel in New York.

He said he opened his hotel room door to find two men who told him they were filming, were underage and wanted money.

"When it became clear that more was on offer, I asked them to leave and then they became aggressive demanding money," he said at the time.

"The ordeal was frightening."

