Apple cops Dutton’s scorn over US meeting

By AAP Newswire

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has taken a swipe at tech giant Apple for not showing up to a meeting on encryption laws.

Mr Dutton was in the United States to finalise a deal with the White House to give Australian law enforcement better access to data held by US companies.

He says the laws are aimed at breaking up pedophile and terrorist networks that use encrypted communications.

"Apple didn't even bother to turn up to the meeting," Mr Dutton told 2GB on Thursday.

"There are companies that have platforms ... protecting pedophiles through encryption, and we want to bring an end to that."

The Morrison government introduced new laws to parliament last week, which would allow the US to access Australians' telecommunications data.

The laws are needed for a deal to set up reciprocal arrangements with the US, with Australia hoping to request communications held by companies like Apple or Facebook.

The tech giants have baulked at laws allowing access to encrypted messages, saying that introducing ways for law enforcement to access them meant they couldn't guarantee their security.

Mr Dutton said companies like Facebook or Apple aren't helping.

"They're saying that it's technically impossible for them to comply with and, as I say, it's completely unacceptable," he said.

