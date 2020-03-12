National

Former ACTU boss Ferguson on wage panel

By AAP Newswire

Martin Ferguson - AAP

Controversial former trade union boss Martin Ferguson has been appointed to the panel that decides on the minimum wage.

The former Labor resources minister has fought accusations of betrayal after taking up jobs with the mining industry and criticising the party's links to unions since leaving federal politics.

Mr Ferguson has been appointed to the Fair Work Commission's expert panel, which undertakes the annual review of the national minimum wage and modern award minimum wages.

He will be joined by Deloitte Access Economics partner Adele Labine-Romain and Mark Wooden, who is a professorial fellow at the University of Melbourne.

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter said the appointees have a high level of expertise in economics and come with backgrounds in industry or social policy.

"The appointees bring an impressive breadth of knowledge, qualifications and experience to the Fair Work Commission," he said on Thursday.

Mr Ferguson's five-year appointment is sure to rankle people within the union movement, which has railed hard against his criticism in recent years.

He is a former president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

