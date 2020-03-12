National

Man in court charged with SA manslaughter

By AAP Newswire

Adrian Trett (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man has faced court in South Australia over the death of Adrian Trett, who who was found fatally injured and wrapped in blankets in 2018.

Glen Patterson appeared by video-link in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with the manslaughter of Mr Trett, who was discovered at Mannum, east of Adelaide, almost two years ago.

The 45-year-old was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious head injuries, but did not regain consciousness and died less than two weeks later.

Patterson, from Mannum, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, after police launched a homicide investigation shortly after Mr Trett's death.

The 50-year-old made no application for bail during the brief hearing and was remanded in custody to reappear in July.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Peter Rabbit 2 Movie Tickets Competition Terms and Conditions

Peter Rabbit 2 Movie Tickets Competition Terms and Conditions 1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in any competition is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Those aren’t grey hairs - they are strands of glitter

SANDY LLOYD IS ON A WINNING STREAK I was asked if I had a Seniors card last week. Again. “Do I look old enough to have a Seniors card?” I asked my friends, perplexed. “Of course not,” they assured me. And yet the woman at the...

Sandy Lloyd
Lifestyle

Egg-cellent decadent dishes

Eggs are the perfect foundation of both savoury and sweet dishes, from the simple to the decadent. These two recipes from Australian Eggs ambassador and celebrity chef Manu Feildel capture the decadent concept perfectly. MANU FEILDEL’S LAMINGTON...

Michael Von Güttner

MOST POPULAR

National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire