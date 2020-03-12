National

Mother not guilty over urine injections

By AAP Newswire

A NSW mother accused of injecting her sick daughter with urine and poisoning her with laxatives has been found not guilty on all counts.

The Crown had alleged the 47-year-old former nurse, from NSW's Hunter region, injected urine into her immune-deficient daughter's central venous line while the girl was in Sydney's Westmead Hospital for acute renal failure in March 2015.

She was also accused of twice using laxatives to poison with intent to injure her daughter in 2014.

But after a two-week trial, NSW District Court Judge Christopher Robison on Wednesday found the woman not guilty of all counts.

Medical supplies including a urine sample container and syringes were found in the woman's bag in March 2015.

But the mother, whose identity is suppressed to protect her daughter, told police she had gathered the medical supplies when her child was transferred to Westmead from another hospital.

She told police she missed being a nurse and liked being involved in her daughter's care.

