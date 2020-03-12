National

Man charged over George Pell death threats

By AAP Newswire

A file image of George Pell - AAP

1 of 1

A Melbourne man has been charged with making threats against George Pell, as the disgraced cardinal's High Court bid for freedom continues.

The 49-year-old Brunswick man was charged on Wednesday with making a bomb threat and making three threats to kill Pell.

Documents obtained by AAP confirm Pell, 78, was the target.

The man is accused of making one of the threats directly to Pell on March 2.

Two other charges allege the man made the threats against Pell to another person, who works alongside Pell's specialist appeals barrister Bret Walker SC.

The man is also accused of knowingly spreading false information about an explosive device in Victoria on the same day.

Pell's legal team are currently in Canberra fighting for him to be granted a final appeal against his convictions for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne in the 1990s.

Mr Walker completed his arguments in Pell's case on Wednesday. Victoria's Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd QC began presenting her case on Thursday.

The Brunswick man was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 9.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Peter Rabbit 2 Movie Tickets Competition Terms and Conditions

Peter Rabbit 2 Movie Tickets Competition Terms and Conditions 1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in any competition is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Those aren’t grey hairs - they are strands of glitter

SANDY LLOYD IS ON A WINNING STREAK I was asked if I had a Seniors card last week. Again. “Do I look old enough to have a Seniors card?” I asked my friends, perplexed. “Of course not,” they assured me. And yet the woman at the...

Sandy Lloyd
Lifestyle

Egg-cellent decadent dishes

Eggs are the perfect foundation of both savoury and sweet dishes, from the simple to the decadent. These two recipes from Australian Eggs ambassador and celebrity chef Manu Feildel capture the decadent concept perfectly. MANU FEILDEL’S LAMINGTON...

Michael Von Güttner

MOST POPULAR

National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire