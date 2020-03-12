National

Inquest for man fatally shot by Qld police

By AAP Newswire

An outlaw motorcycle gang associate took a knife to his ex-girlfriend's Brisbane home before police fatally shot him, a pre-inquest hearing into his death has been told.

Liam Scorsese, 31, was shot and killed on February 25, 2018, after he refused to surrender the knife and repeatedly said "shoot me" to police, counsel-assisting the coroner Sarah Lio-Willie said on Thursday.

Coroner Terry Ryan will explore whether the police response was justified and whether adequate mental health support was given to Scorsese after he was released on parole three months earlier.

The inquest will be held later this year.

