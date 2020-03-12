Inquest for man fatally shot by Qld police

5370537724001

An outlaw motorcycle gang associate took a knife to his ex-girlfriend's Brisbane home before police fatally shot him, a pre-inquest hearing into his death has been told.

Liam Scorsese, 31, was shot and killed on February 25, 2018, after he refused to surrender the knife and repeatedly said "shoot me" to police, counsel-assisting the coroner Sarah Lio-Willie said on Thursday.