National

Tom Hanks hospitalised with coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

m Hanks and Rita Wilson at the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony. - AAP

1 of 1

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are in hospital on the Gold Coast after contracting the coronavirus.

The actor issued a statement on Thursday saying they had felt run down and had gone to the hospital for testing.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," the statement read.

"Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Hanks is in Australia filming a Baz Lurhmann biopic on Elvis Presley on the Gold Coast.

Last week, singer-songwriter Wilson performed at the ballroom of the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane. Their son Truman was in the audience.

Hanks said in his statement they would remain in isolation "for as long as public health and safety requires".

"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time-approach, no?"

Latest articles

News

Shepparton holiday makers left disappointed by coronavirus

Local holiday makers could have their trips come to a disappointing halt as the coronavirus closes borders around the world. News sub-editor and Weekend Life columnist Sandy Lloyd had her holiday plans ruined by the virus. Ms Lloyd was booked to set...

Morgan Dyer
News

WHO director-general says be prepared as coranavirus declared a pandemic

The World Health Organisation’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told hospitals across the world to be prepared. In a packed press conference earlier this morning, Dr Tedros said Read his statement below: In the past two weeks, the...

Shepparton News
News

Affordable housing still biggest contributor to homelessness

Shipping containers used as crisis accommodation, barely any available social housing, difficult-to-access government services — but housing affordability is still the greatest contributor to homelessness. And those examples do not even...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire