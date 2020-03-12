Tom Hanks hospitalised with coronavirus

National
Tom Hanks hospitalised with coronavirusBy AAP Newswire
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are in hospital on the Gold Coast after contracting the coronavirus.
The actor issued a statement on Thursday saying they had felt run down and had gone to the hospital for testing.
"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," the statement read.
"Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.
"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
Hanks is in Australia filming a Baz Lurhmann biopic on Elvis Presley on the Gold Coast.
Last week, singer-songwriter Wilson performed at the ballroom of the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane. Their son Truman was in the audience.
Hanks said in his statement they would remain in isolation "for as long as public health and safety requires".
"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time-approach, no?"