National

NSW man gets 16 years for pub killing

By AAP Newswire

Jayden Mason (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man who killed a drunken pub patron by stomping on and kicking his head on NSW's Central Coast has been jailed for 16-and-a-half years.

Ryan Vincent Paterson and his co-offender, Benjamin Keith O'Brien, were on Thursday sentenced in the NSW Supreme Court for the 2017 manslaughter of Jayden Mason.

After getting into a verbal altercation outside Wyong Leagues Club, the pair chased Mr Mason more than 150 metres down the road.

O'Brien punched him to the ground before Paterson twice kicked Mr Mason and jumped in the air and stomped on his head with both feet before the pair left their victim lying on the road.

Justice Stephen Rothman ordered Paterson to serve a minimum of 12 years and five months, while O'Brien was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years with a minimum term of five years and six months.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton holiday makers left disappointed by coronavirus

Local holiday makers could have their trips come to a disappointing halt as the coronavirus closes borders around the world. News sub-editor and Weekend Life columnist Sandy Lloyd had her holiday plans ruined by the virus. Ms Lloyd was booked to set...

Morgan Dyer
News

WHO director-general says be prepared as coranavirus declared a pandemic

The World Health Organisation’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told hospitals across the world to be prepared. In a packed press conference earlier this morning, Dr Tedros said Read his statement below: In the past two weeks, the...

Shepparton News
News

Affordable housing still biggest contributor to homelessness

Shipping containers used as crisis accommodation, barely any available social housing, difficult-to-access government services — but housing affordability is still the greatest contributor to homelessness. And those examples do not even...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire