WA police union rejects final wage offer

By AAP Newswire

WA Police officers.

The West Australian Police Union has rejected a fifth and final wage offer from the state government, which means the dispute may go to the Industrial Relations Commission.

The offer included a $1000 pay increase in line with WA's public sector wage freeze.

About 66 per cent of union members responded to the ballot, with 62 per cent voting to accept the offer.

But union president Harry Arnott insisted he had a mandate to reject it.

"The McGowan government has provided disrespectful offers, which have caused lengthy delays and frustrated the process," he said on Thursday.

Mr Arnott said police worked longer hours, faced more adversity and had less downtime than any other public sector group.

Industrial relations minister Bill Johnston said he was disappointed with the outcome.

"The union leadership has been given a mandate to accept the pay offer. To suggest otherwise is simply undemocratic," he said.

"The government has been trying to provide a wage rise and better conditions to police officers for many months, which we still want to do, but for whatever reason the police union leadership won't let this happen.

"I feel very sorry for our hardworking police officers who are missing out on this offer."

