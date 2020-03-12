SA can’t afford cash payments: premier

Coronavirus cash payments have been ruled out by the South Australian government, with the blow to the budget unsustainable, the state government says.

Premier Steven Marshall says the state government simply does not have the capacity within its budget to make payments to businesses and individuals.

But he said it would be investing in projects to create immediate and ongoing employment.

"I am very proud ... that the cabinet have come up with a range of projects that we will announce in the coming days," he said on Thursday.

Infrastructure projects including road and hospital maintenance work and funds for tourism facilities will form the centrepiece of a $350 million initiative, which will require SA to increase borrowings.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also expected to announce a federal stimulus package on Thursday.

Mr Marshall acknowledged that South Australia would not be able to avoid the global pandemic, and is now bracing for health and economic impacts, aiming to be as prepared as possible.

"We need to bring as much investment and economic activity to this state as possible.

"We will do everything we can to look after the health, safety and wellbeing of all South Australians during this particular challenge," he said.