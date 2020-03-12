Qld chief scientist pleads guilty to fraud

National
Qld chief scientist pleads guilty to fraudBy AAP Newswire
Queensland's suspended chief scientist has pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of about $75,000.
Suzanne Miller pleaded guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday over fraud relating to her use of a state government-funded credit card to buy goods like a scooter and a drone.
She also dishonestly gained private health insurance worth $45,000 while working as the chief executive officer of the Queensland Museum.