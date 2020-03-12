National

Qld chief scientist pleads guilty to fraud

By AAP Newswire

Suspended Queensland chief scientist Suzanne Miller (file image) - AAP

Queensland's suspended chief scientist has pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of about $75,000.

Suzanne Miller pleaded guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday over fraud relating to her use of a state government-funded credit card to buy goods like a scooter and a drone.

She also dishonestly gained private health insurance worth $45,000 while working as the chief executive officer of the Queensland Museum.

