National

Aussie brewers call for beer tax rate cut

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of beer - AAP

1 of 1

Australian brewers are urging the federal government to cut the beer tax in a bid to help the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Brewers Association of Australia chief Brett Heffernan says it's an injustice the nation pays much more than most countries.

"At $1.52, the Poms reckon their beer tax is unfair on punters, that it kills jobs and they can bear no more hikes," he said.

"It's time our politicians recognised Australia's $2.26 beer tax, the fourth highest in the industrialised world, is grossly over the top and brought it into line with comparable countries.

"Cutting beer tax rates now will give Aussies the fair go and relief they deserve, while providing timely and much-needed stimulus to small, medium and large businesses, especially in hard-hit hospitality and tourism."

Mr Heffernan said the tax rate was set to increase in August while it was cut in half in the US about two years ago to $0.31.

Overnight the UK rate was frozen at $1.52.

Mr Heffernan says the Australian beer tax amounts for almost half the price of a stubby.

"That reality places a strain on hospitality and tourism operators already doing it tough."

Latest articles

Soccer

Liverpool dumped from ECL, PSG advance

Defending champions Liverpool have been eliminated from the Champions League while Paris Saint Germain are through to the quarter-finals.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juventus’ Rugani contracts coronavirus

Juventus player Daniele Rugani has contracted the coronavirus, the Serie A club has confirmed.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ryan, Mooy clear to face Arsenal in EPL

Brighton’s Aussie stars Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy are clear to face Arsenal in the EPL on Saturday after virus fears KO’d the Gunners’ midweek trip to Man City.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

AAP Newswire
National

Students told coronavirus is ‘no joke’

Three students from two separate Sydney schools are among seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic control centre to oversee virus effort

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee its response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire