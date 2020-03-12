National

Three more cases of coronavirus in Vic

By AAP Newswire

Andrew Crisp - AAP

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria continues to grow, with the state's emergency management authority now tasked with overseeing the response to the outbreak.

Another three Victorians were confirmed as having the illness on Wednesday morning after returning from the United States.

Carey Baptist Grammar School in Melbourne's inner east later reported a second staff member becoming infected, bringing the state's total cases to 22.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the state control centre has begun coordinating government agencies grappling with the virus outbreak, which has been categorised as a class two emergency.

Class one emergencies include natural disasters like bushfires and floods, while class two includes extreme heat and energy issues.

"The central coordination of our response is very important. We've learnt that many different times in different circumstances," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the control centre will collate intelligence on exactly how the issue is unfolding.

"Good information will lead to good decision making," he said.

Among the latest three infected people was a man in his 50s who became unwell upon returning to Melbourne from Seattle on Saturday on Virgin flight VA24.

He is recovering in home isolation and three close contacts - including two children - are also in quarantine.

The other two cases were on flights which have had confirmed COVID-19 cases this week - UA0600 and QF94 - but are understood to have contracted the virus while in the US.

