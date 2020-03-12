Clinics, telehealth to stem virus outbreak

The government will detail its multi-billion economic stimulus plan as it looks to prevent the Australian economy tanking during the coronavirus outbreak.

It follows the announcement that Italy would join China, Iran and South Korea in the list of countries with a virus-related travel ban.

Free telehealth services and pop-up clinics have already begun rolling out to keep possibly infected patients from overstretching hospitals.

There have been 106 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, but more than half of those people had been cleared.

Three Australians have died.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg met with bank heads on Wednesday to discuss the virus' impacts, with state and territory leaders to sit down with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday to discuss their options.

Medicos are telling Australians to visit a clinic if they're feeling unwell after returning from overseas or being in contact with someone who has the virus.

The aged care sector is also getting a staff and training boost to handle potential outbreaks.

Up to 100 "pop-up" clinics are expected to roll out across Australia, with a daily case load of 75 patients anticipated.

From Friday, Australians will be able to bulk-bill telehealth phone hook-ups with their doctor to avoid visiting GPs clinics.

The government will also pump more money into research and a communications strategy for coronavirus.

A number of schools in NSW and Melbourne have temporarily closed, while universities scale back their course offerings and provide more online tuition.